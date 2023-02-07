Trinity Capital, Barings to Develop 1.3 MSF Industrial Park in Metro Charlotte

85 Exchange will be a Class A industrial park in Kannapolis, N.C., spanning 1.3 million square feet across seven buildings.

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — A joint venture between Trinity Capital Advisors and Barings has purchased 154 acres in the northern Charlotte suburb of Kannapolis. The companies plan to develop 85 Exchange, a Class A industrial park spanning 1.3 million square feet across seven buildings. The park will be situated within one mile of I-85 at Kannapolis Parkway and Davidson Highway. Phase I of 85 Exchange comprises two buildings totaling 314,000 square feet and will begin speculative development this March, delivering first-quarter 2024. The design-build team includes general contractor Choate Construction and architect Merriman Schmitt Architects. Cushman & Wakefield’s Matt Treble, Fermin Deoca, Drew Coholan and Frances Crisler are handling leasing duties.