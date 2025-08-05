Tuesday, August 5, 2025
Graham Park CLT is expected to deliver by third-quarter 2026.(Rendering courtesy of Merriman Schmitt Architects)
Trinity Capital, Crow Holdings to Develop 171,920 SF Industrial Facility in Charlotte

by John Nelson

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A joint venture between Trinity Capital and a real estate fund advised by Crow Holdings plans to develop Graham Park CLT, a 171,920-square-foot speculative industrial facility located on a 17.3-acre site at 2241 Graham Park Drive in Charlotte. Tom Tropeano, Chris Loyd and Gray Gaines of Avison Young represented the seller, an entity doing business as Graham Park Ventures LLC, in the $6.2 million land sale to the development team.

United Bank is providing an undisclosed amount of construction financing. Edifice Construction is the general contractor for Graham Park CLT, which is expected to break ground in the third quarter and wrap up construction in third-quarter 2026.

The development will include concrete tilt-wall construction, 32-foot clear heights, ESFR sprinklers, dock-high and grade-level loading doors and a two-acre dedicated industrial outdoor storage area. Trinity Capital and Crow Holdings have selected Avison Young’s Tropeano, Gaines and Henry Lobb to handle the leasing assignment at Graham Park CLT.

