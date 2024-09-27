Friday, September 27, 2024
Alexander Commerce Park in Durham, N.C., was fully leased at the time of sale to tenants including Upper Deck, Wolfspeed, Wesco and Running Logistics.
Trinity Capital, Nuveen Sell 441,072 SF Industrial Portfolio in Research Triangle Park to Prologis

by John Nelson

DURHAM, N.C. — Trinity Capital Advisors and partner Nuveen Real Estate have sold Alexander Commerce Park, a three-building industrial property located along TW Alexander Drive in Durham’s Research Triangle Park. San Francisco-based Prologis acquired the park for an undisclosed price.

Built in 2023, the development was fully leased at the time of sale to tenants including Upper Deck, Wolfspeed, Wesco and Running Logistics. The properties feature 32-foot clear heights, ESFR sprinklers, LED lighting and abundant auto and trailer parking.

Pete Pittroff, Dave Andrews and Zachary Lloyd of JLL represented the seller in the transaction.

