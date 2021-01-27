Trinity Capital Selects Frampton to Build Three Industrial Facilities in Metro Raleigh

KNIGHTDALE, N.C. — Trinity Capital Advisors has selected Frampton Construction Co. LLC to build three industrial facilities in Knightdale. The buildings will be situated within Trinity Capital’s Eastgate 540 industrial park, located along Interstate 540 in Raleigh’s East Wake submarket. The new buildings join three existing facilities in the complex and will bring the park’s total size to 980,000 square feet.

The first building is a build-to-suit project for the park’s newest tenant, PCX Corp. The company designs and builds prefabricated modular electrical distribution and power systems. PCX recently signed a lease to occupy the entire 159,600-square-foot facility. The remaining two buildings, each measuring 120,000 square feet, are under construction with leases in progress. Frampton is underway on sitework for all three buildings.

Merriman Schmitt Architects completed the design for the buildings, and Advanced Civil Design Inc. provided civil engineering services. Construction is expected to finish this summer. Frampton Construction is a regional, full-service general contractor with offices in Charlotte and Charleston.