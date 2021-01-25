Trinity Capital Signs Cancer Research Firm to 70,369 SF Life Sciences Lease in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. — Trinity Capital Advisors has signed cancer research firm Charles River Laboratories Inc. to a 70,639-square-foot lease for life sciences space within Park Point, an adaptive reuse research and development campus in Durham’s Research Triangle Park. The tenant’s North Carolina Oncology Center of Excellence operation will occupy the space at the park’s Edge West Building.

In 2019, Trinity Capital acquired Park Point, a 100-acre office campus situated near Duke University. The ownership is investing $160 million to redevelop the property into a 655,800-square-foot life sciences campus. GRAIL Inc., an early cancer detection firm, will anchor Park Point when it moves into its 200,000-square-foot space in March. Park Point’s amenities will include athletic fields, walking trails, a fitness center, conference and training center, gathering areas and a coffee shop/café.

Bill Sandridge, Brendan Callahan and Caitlyn Kinnaird of JLL represented Charles River Laboratories in the lease transaction. Doug Cook of Cushman & Wakefield and William Allen of Trinity Partners handle life sciences and creative office leasing at Park Point, respectively. Trinity Capital is part of Park Point’s ownership group with Starwood Capital Group and Vanderbilt Partners.