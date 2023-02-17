Trinity Capital Signs Orbus Holdings to 224,797 SF Industrial Lease in Metro Charlotte

Orbus Holdings, operating as SEG Systems, will fully lease Interchange Logistics Center in Huntersville, N.C.

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Trinity Capital Advisors has leased Interchange Logistics Center, a 224,797-square-foot industrial building located in Huntersville, roughly 15 miles north of Charlotte. Orbus Holdings, a lightbox and display manufacturer operating as SEG Systems, will occupy the entire building on a 10-year lease. Construction of the center is scheduled for completion in May, with the tenant upfit to be completed in the fourth quarter of this year. Adam Green of Stream Realty Partners represented Orbus Holdings in the lease negotiations. Spencer Yorke and Brad Cherry of JLL represented ownership.