Trinity Capital, SLI Capital Top Out 210,000 SF Office and Life Sciences Center in Downtown Durham

The Roxboro at Venable will feature tall floor-to-floor heights, built-in accommodation for lab infrastructure and dedicated back-up power.

DURHAM, N.C. — Trinity Capital Advisors and SLI Capital have topped out a new Class A office project in downtown Durham called The Roxboro at Venable. The eight-story office and life sciences center is located within the mixed-use Venable Center at 380 East Pettigrew St. Duda|Paine Architects is the designer for the 210,000-square-foot project, which is expected to be opened by 2022.

The Roxboro at Venable will feature tall floor-to-floor heights, built-in accommodation for lab infrastructure and dedicated back-up power. The property also will include touchless entry and elevator systems, air purification systems in elevators and open-air sky terraces on the two upper floors.

The Roxboro previously was a warehouse for Venable Tobacco Co., a subsidiary of the Dibrell Brothers tobacco business of Danville, Va.

Trinity Capital Advisors is a real estate development and investment firm with offices in Charlotte and Raleigh. SLI Capital is a Raleigh-based real estate investment firm.