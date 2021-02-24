REBusinessOnline

Trinity Capital, SLI Capital Top Out 210,000 SF Office and Life Sciences Center in Downtown Durham

Posted on by in Development, North Carolina, Office, Southeast

The Roxboro at Venable

The Roxboro at Venable will feature tall floor-to-floor heights, built-in accommodation for lab infrastructure and dedicated back-up power.

DURHAM, N.C. — Trinity Capital Advisors and SLI Capital have topped out a new Class A office project in downtown Durham called The Roxboro at Venable. The eight-story office and life sciences center is located within the mixed-use Venable Center at 380 East Pettigrew St. Duda|Paine Architects is the designer for the 210,000-square-foot project, which is expected to be opened by 2022.

The Roxboro at Venable will feature tall floor-to-floor heights, built-in accommodation for lab infrastructure and dedicated back-up power. The property also will include touchless entry and elevator systems, air purification systems in elevators and open-air sky terraces on the two upper floors.

The Roxboro previously was a warehouse for Venable Tobacco Co., a subsidiary of the Dibrell Brothers tobacco business of Danville, Va.

Trinity Capital Advisors is a real estate development and investment firm with offices in Charlotte and Raleigh. SLI Capital is a Raleigh-based real estate investment firm.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Read the Digital Editions

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  