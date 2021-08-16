REBusinessOnline

Trinity Capital to Develop 441,000 SF Alexander Commerce Park in Durham

Alexander Commerce Park

Alexander Commerce Park is a Class A, 441,000-square-foot industrial park featuring three buildings in Durham.

DURHAM, N.C. — Trinity Capital plans to develop Alexander Commerce Park, a Class A, 441,000-square-foot industrial park featuring three buildings in Durham. Frampton Construction Co. LLC expects to complete the project by early 2022.

Located on T.W. Alexander Drive in Durham’s Research Triangle Park, the campus will include two 126,000-square-foot buildings and one 189,000-square-foot building that are constructed with concrete tilt walls and structural steel. The facilities will be equipped with ESFR fire protection and thermoplastic polyolefin roofs.

The Upper Deck Co., a Carlsbad, Calif.-based worldwide sports and entertainment company, has signed a lease to fully occupy one of the 126,000-square-foot buildings. The remaining two buildings are available for lease and are intended for light industrial, advanced manufacturing, pharma and/or distribution tenants.

DMA Architecture is the architect of Alexander Commerce Park, and Kimley-Horn and Associates is the civil engineer. CBRE is handling leasing for the campus.

