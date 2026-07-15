Trinity Capital, Town Lane Begin Renovations for 15-Story Office Building in Uptown Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Trinity Capital Advisors and Town Lane have begun renovations on 440 South Church, a 15-story, 388,657-square-foot office building in Uptown Charlotte. Current tenants at the Class A property include Driven Brands and HDR Engineering.

Updates to 440 South Church will include a redesigned lobby, new lounges, upgraded building systems and renovations to the street-level arrival points, amenities and common areas. Trinity Capital originally developed 440 South Church in 2009 and acquired the property last October in a joint venture with Town Lane.

The design-build team for the renovation includes architectural firm Redline Design Group and general contractor Choate Construction. The team plans to finalize the renovation work by early second-quarter 2027.