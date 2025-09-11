Trinity, Certares Sell 352-Room EAST Miami Hotel at Brickell City Centre to Blackstone

MIAMI — Funds managed by Trinity Investments and Certares Real Estate Management have sold EAST Miami, a 352-room hotel located within the $1.1 billion Brickell City Centre mixed-use development. Funds affiliated with Blackstone Real Estate purchased the hotel for an undisclosed price.

Built in 2016, EAST Miami features guest rooms, 89 serviced apartments and Sugar, a rooftop bar and dining venue. Trinity Investments and Certares acquired the property in 2021 from Swire Properties, the master developer of Brickell City Centre. Swire Hotels continues to operate the hotel under the company’s EAST hospitality brand.