Thursday, September 11, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
EAST Miami has served as an anchor of the $1.1 billion Brickell City Centre mixed-use development since its opening in 2016.
AcquisitionsFloridaHospitalitySoutheast

Trinity, Certares Sell 352-Room EAST Miami Hotel at Brickell City Centre to Blackstone

by John Nelson

MIAMI — Funds managed by Trinity Investments and Certares Real Estate Management have sold EAST Miami, a 352-room hotel located within the $1.1 billion Brickell City Centre mixed-use development. Funds affiliated with Blackstone Real Estate purchased the hotel for an undisclosed price.

Built in 2016, EAST Miami features guest rooms, 89 serviced apartments and Sugar, a rooftop bar and dining venue. Trinity Investments and Certares acquired the property in 2021 from Swire Properties, the master developer of Brickell City Centre. Swire Hotels continues to operate the hotel under the company’s EAST hospitality brand.

You may also like

National CORE Obtains Funding for Affordable Seniors Housing...

Matthews Negotiates Sale of 224,139 SF Greeneville Commons...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $6.8M Sale of Village...

Meridian Group Signs Five Retailers to Join The...

JLL Brokers Sale of 1.7 MSF Industrial Portfolio...

Welcome Group Buys 100,129 SF Industrial Building in...

LanCarte Commercial Arranges Sale of Two Industrial Buildings,...

KPC Development Tops Out 300-Room Kali Hotel and...

Gantry Arranges $25.5M in Acquisition Financing for Power...