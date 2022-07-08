REBusinessOnline

Trinity Chiropractic Opens 1,450 SF Practice in Grand Rapids

Trinity Chiropractic is situated within a mixed-use building owned by CityWide Real Estate Services.

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. — Trinity Chiropractic has opened a 1,450-square-foot practice at 448 Leonard St. NW in Grand Rapids. Wesley Emert and Tina Emert of CityWide Real Estate Services assisted the holistic chiropractor in securing the space, which features two exam rooms, a waiting area and a kid’s area. The office is situated within a mixed-use building that CityWide acquired in August 2020. Other commercial tenants at the property include FURN on Leonard and Captain Bizzaro’s Treasure World.

