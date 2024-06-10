Monday, June 10, 2024
Trinity Financial Begins Multifamily Redevelopment Project in Worcester, Massachusetts

by Taylor Williams

WORCESTER, MASS. — Trinity Financial, a developer with offices in Boston and New York City, has begun a multifamily redevelopment project in Worcester. The firm, in partnership with the Worcester Housing Authority, is redeveloping The Curtis Apartments, a 372-unit property that was originally built in the 1950s. The first phase of the project consists of 129 units in two buildings, replacing 90 former public housing units and adding 39 additional affordable units that will be reserved for households earning up to 60 and 80 percent of the area median income.

