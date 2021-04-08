REBusinessOnline

Trinity Financial Completes 118-Unit Multifamily Redevelopment Project in Worcester, Massachusetts

Worcester-County-Courthouse

The redevelopment of the historic Worcester Courthouse began in May 2019.

WORCESTER, MASS. — Regional developer Trinity Financial has completed Worcester Courthouse Lofts, a 118-unit multifamily project in Central Massachusetts that is a redevelopment of the historic Worcester Courthouse. The building was originally constructed in the 1840s. Valued at $60 million, the project was partially financed with federal and state historic tax credit equity and features studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Amenities include a fitness center, pet spa, lounge and a game room. MassHousing provided the majority of the construction debt. Tocci Building Corp. served as the general contractor for the project, and Bohler served as the civil engineer.

