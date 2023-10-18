Trinity Investments-Led Joint Venture Secures $750M Refinancing of Grande Lakes Orlando Resort

ORLANDO, FLA. — A joint venture led by Trinity Investments has secured a $750 million loan for the refinancing of Grande Lakes Orlando Resort, a resort that includes two luxury hotels and a golf course. Situated on the south side of Orlando, the 409-acre development comprises the 582-room Ritz-Carlton hotel, the 1,010-room JW Marriott hotel and an 18-hole golf course designed by Greg Norman. An undisclosed lender provided the floating-rate CMBS loan to the Trinity-led joint venture, which acquired the resort in 2018.

Since its acquisition, Grande Lakes Orlando Resort has undergone renovations to the rooms and public areas, as well as the addition of 12 guestrooms, new food-and-beverage experiences and a pool renovation that includes a new waterpark. Trinity estimates the renovations totaled $118 million.