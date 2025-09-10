Trinity Investments Sells Majority Interest in 374-Room Hyatt Regency Greenwich Hotel

GREENWICH, CONN. — Hawaii-based Trinity Investments has sold a majority interest in the 374-room Hyatt Regency Greenwich hotel in southern coastal Connecticut. The percentage was not disclosed. The building served as a printing press for Condé Nast from 1921 to 1967 before being redeveloped into a hotel. Trinity bought the hotel from Hyatt in late 2022 and subsequently implemented a $35 million capital improvement program. Today, the Hyatt Regency Greenwich features an indoor pool, fitness center, salon and 35,000 square feet of meeting and event space. The buyer was an affiliate of Certares Real Estate Management LLC.