Trinity Partners Arranges Office Leases Totaling 20,000 SF at One South in Uptown Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Trinity Partners has arranged leases totaling 20,000 square feet at One South, a 40-story office tower located in Uptown Charlotte. Law firm Fox Rothschild LLP will occupy 9,371 square feet on the 17th floor of the property, with an undisclosed bank tenant occupying 10,834 square feet on the 18th floor. The property features a 22,000-square-foot amenity space on the third floor, dubbed Three. Spencer Hawkins, Diana Williams and John Moore of CBRE represented Fox Rothschild in the leasing negotiations. Tourmaline Capital Partners and Monarch Alternative Capital are the owners and landlords of One South.