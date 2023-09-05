Tuesday, September 5, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
One-South_Charlotte
One South totals 40 stories of office space in Uptown Charlotte.
Leasing ActivityNorth CarolinaOfficeSoutheast

Trinity Partners Arranges Office Leases Totaling 20,000 SF at One South in Uptown Charlotte

by Hayden Spiess

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Trinity Partners has arranged leases totaling 20,000 square feet at One South, a 40-story office tower located in Uptown Charlotte. Law firm Fox Rothschild LLP will occupy 9,371 square feet on the 17th floor of the property, with an undisclosed bank tenant occupying 10,834 square feet on the 18th floor. The property features a 22,000-square-foot amenity space on the third floor, dubbed Three. Spencer Hawkins, Diana Williams and John Moore of CBRE represented Fox Rothschild in the leasing negotiations. Tourmaline Capital Partners and Monarch Alternative Capital are the owners and landlords of One South. 

You may also like

Newbond Holdings Acquires 130-Room Aloft Hotel in Downtown...

Terra Sells 16000 Pines Market Retail Center in...

Terra Alma Begins Leasing 11,000 SF of Retail...

Alvarez & Marsal Capital Signs Lease at 12-Story...

Alive Telecom Signs 74,978 SF Industrial Lease in...

Workbox Opens New Coworking Location in Columbus, Ohio

CBRE Relocates Grand Rapids Office, Expands Footprint

RobotLAB Signs 26,000 SF Office Lease in Southlake,...

Chevron Acquires 77 Acres in Metro Houston, Plans...