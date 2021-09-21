REBusinessOnline

Trinity Partners Arranges Sale of One & Two Fairview Center in Charlotte’s SouthPark Area

Posted on by in Acquisitions, North Carolina, Office, Southeast

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Trinity Partners has arranged the sale of One & Two Fairview Center, a 182,841-square-foot, two-building office park in Charlotte’s SouthPark office submarket. The buyer was an entity affiliated with Taurus Investment Holdings, a Boston-based global private equity real estate firm. Dunn Mileham and David Morris of Trinity Partners handled the transaction on behalf of the seller, an affiliate of CapRidge Partners. The sales price was not disclosed.

One & Two Fairview Center was approximately 93 percent occupied at the time of sale. After purchasing the properties in early 2019, CapRidge executed a capital improvement, spec suite and leasing plan. The property is located right across from SouthPark Mall, which features over 150 stores including Dillard’s, Macy’s, Belk, Nordstrom, Dick’s Sporting Goods and Victoria’s Secret.

Trinity Partners leased One & Two Fairview Center on behalf of CapRidge, an Austin, Texas-based real estate investment firm.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Sep
22
Webinar: Seniors Housing — Using Technology to Reduce Operational Costs & Enhance the Resident Experience
Sep
28
Webinar: Seniors Housing Valuation Outlook — Fundamental Marketplace Drivers in Today’s Environment
Sep
29
InterFace Net Lease 2021
Oct
12
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2021
Oct
14
InterFace Las Vegas Retail 2021
Oct
14
InterFace Las Vegas Multifamily 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Midwest Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews