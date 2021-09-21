Trinity Partners Arranges Sale of One & Two Fairview Center in Charlotte’s SouthPark Area

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Trinity Partners has arranged the sale of One & Two Fairview Center, a 182,841-square-foot, two-building office park in Charlotte’s SouthPark office submarket. The buyer was an entity affiliated with Taurus Investment Holdings, a Boston-based global private equity real estate firm. Dunn Mileham and David Morris of Trinity Partners handled the transaction on behalf of the seller, an affiliate of CapRidge Partners. The sales price was not disclosed.

One & Two Fairview Center was approximately 93 percent occupied at the time of sale. After purchasing the properties in early 2019, CapRidge executed a capital improvement, spec suite and leasing plan. The property is located right across from SouthPark Mall, which features over 150 stores including Dillard’s, Macy’s, Belk, Nordstrom, Dick’s Sporting Goods and Victoria’s Secret.

Trinity Partners leased One & Two Fairview Center on behalf of CapRidge, an Austin, Texas-based real estate investment firm.