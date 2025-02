WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — Trinity Partners has brokered the sale of a 28,000-square-foot industrial facility located at 971 Harbor Drive in West Columbia. Nick Stomski, Jake Nidiffer and Ryan Causey of Trinity Partners represented the undisclosed buyer in the transaction. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.

The Class B facility has been fully occupied by publicly traded HVAC firm Trane Technologies since 2019. The property includes frontage along I-26.