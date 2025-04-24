Thursday, April 24, 2025
Prisma Healthcare fully leases 8 Medical Park in Columbia, S.C.
HealthcareLeasing ActivitySouth CarolinaSoutheast

Trinity Partners Signs Prisma Healthcare to Full-Building Lease Renewal in Columbia, South Carolina

by John Nelson

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Trinity Partners has restructured and extended Prisma Healthcare’s lease at 8 Medical Park, a 96,190-square-foot medical office building in Columbia. The facility is situated on the Prisma Healthcare Richland Hospital campus. Prisma Healthcare fully occupies 8 Medical Park.

Bruce Harper and Dail Longaker of Trinity represented the landlord in the lease negotiations. Greta Bostic and Seth Travis of Davis Moore Healthcare Practice Group represented the tenant. Ashley Owens of Trinity Partners is the medical office building’s property manager.

