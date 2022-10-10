REBusinessOnline

Trinity Real Estate Acquires 373-Room Hotel in Greenwich, Connecticut

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Connecticut, Hospitality, Northeast

GREENWICH, CONN. — An affiliate of Hawaii-based Trinity Real Estate Investments has acquired the Hyatt Regency Greenwich, a 373-room hotel in southern coastal Connecticut. The building served as a printing press for Condé Nast from 1921 to 1967 before being redeveloped into a hotel. Today, the Hyatt Regency Greenwich features an indoor pool, fitness center, salon and 35,000 square feet of meeting and event space. The new ownership plans to implement a value-add program. The seller was not disclosed.

