PLAINVIEW, N.Y. — Trinity Solar Inc., a provider of panels for residential homes, has signed a 17,731-square-foot life sciences lease in the Long Island community of Plainview. The building at 137 Commercial St. spans 40,660 square feet and houses research and development facilities. Robert Kuppersmith, Connor Sullivan, Scott Schubert and Dan Johnsen of Cushman & Wakefield represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. The name and representative of the landlord were not disclosed.