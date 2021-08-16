REBusinessOnline

Trintech Signs 70,000 SF Office Headquarters Lease at Granite Park Seven in Plano

Posted on by in Leasing Activity, Office, Texas

Granite-Park-Seven-Plano

Granite Park Seven is located near Legacy West at the intersection of State Highway 121 and the Dallas North Tollway in Plano.

PLANO, TEXAS — Trintech, a locally based provider of financial software products, has signed a 70,000-square-foot office lease for its new headquarters space at Granite Park Seven in Plano. Craig Wilson and Randy Cooper of Stream Realty Partners represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Union Investment owns the asset, having purchased it from Granite Properties in 2018.

