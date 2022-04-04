REBusinessOnline

Trion Acquires Apartment Community in Altamonte Springs, Florida for $49.1M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Multifamily, Southeast

Altamonte at Spring Valley

Built in 1974, Altamonte at Spring Valley includes 250 one- and two-bedroom apartments averaging 924 square feet.

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, FLA. — Los Angeles-based Trion Properties has acquired Altamonte at Spring Valley, a 250-unit multifamily community in Altamonte Springs, for $49.1 million. Ryan Moody, Scott Ramey and Paul Grant of Newmark represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction.

Built in 1974, Altamonte at Spring Valley includes 250 one- and two-bedroom apartments averaging 924 square feet. Community amenities include two pool decks with grills and cabanas, a sports and tennis court, fitness center and a dog park. The community was 99 percent occupied at the time of sale.

Located at 693 Wymore Road, the property is situated 9.4 miles north of Orlando and 29.2 miles from Orlando International Airport.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Apr
7
Webinar: O Canada – Canadian Student Housing Investment and Development
Apr
13
InterFace I-85 Industrial Corridor 2022
Apr
14
InterFace Carolinas Multifamily 2022
Apr
14
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Carolinas
Apr
14
Webinar: What’s Ahead For Seniors Housing Staff, Leaders and HR: A Study on 2022 Business Priorities
May
4
InterFace Student Housing 2022
Jun
2
InterFace Active Adult 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  