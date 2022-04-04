Trion Acquires Apartment Community in Altamonte Springs, Florida for $49.1M

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, FLA. — Los Angeles-based Trion Properties has acquired Altamonte at Spring Valley, a 250-unit multifamily community in Altamonte Springs, for $49.1 million. Ryan Moody, Scott Ramey and Paul Grant of Newmark represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction.

Built in 1974, Altamonte at Spring Valley includes 250 one- and two-bedroom apartments averaging 924 square feet. Community amenities include two pool decks with grills and cabanas, a sports and tennis court, fitness center and a dog park. The community was 99 percent occupied at the time of sale.

Located at 693 Wymore Road, the property is situated 9.4 miles north of Orlando and 29.2 miles from Orlando International Airport.