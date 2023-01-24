Trion Acquires Courtyard at Artisan Square Multifamily Property in Sacramento for $23.6M

Courtyard at Artisan Square in Sacramento, Calif., features 104 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments.

SACRAMENTO, CALIF. — Trion Properties has purchased Courtyard at Artisan Square, an apartment community located at 1503 Fulton Ave. in Sacramento. A private seller sold the asset for $23.6 million.

Constructed in 1970, the property features 104 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments averaging 830 square feet with open floorplans. The community comprises 11 two-story residential buildings totaling more than 86,000 square feet. Current amenities include a fitness center, pool deck and high-end upgrades throughout the property.

The previous owner fully renovated the property’s exterior and all unit interiors to include quartz countertops, in-unit washers/dryers, dual-pane windows, new roofs, full patio replacement, asphalt and concrete walkways.