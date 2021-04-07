REBusinessOnline

Trion, PCCP Acquires Two Multifamily Properties in Colorado Springs for $80M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Colorado, Multifamily, Western

Quail-Cove-Colorado-Springs-CO

Located in Colorado Springs, Colo., Quail Cove features 200 one- and two-bedrooom apartments.

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLO. — Trion Properties, along with its equity partner PCCP, has purchased a two-property apartment portfolio in Colorado Springs for a combined total of $80 million. Trion acquired both properties from one seller that held legacy ownership over each.

Totaling 406 units, the portfolio includes the 200-unit Quail Cove at 3308 Quail Lake Road and the 206-unit Highland Park at 4815 Garden Ranch Drive.

Built in 1983, Quail Cove features a mix of one- and two-bedroom units with washer/dryer hookups, wood-burning fireplaces, central heat and air, walk-in closets and private balconies or patios. Additionally, the property underwent $5 million in capital improvements within the past five years, including new roofs, landscaping and clubhouse upgrades.

Highland Park features a mix of one- and two-bedroom units with spacious floorplans, washer/dryer hookups, wood-burning fireplaces, central heat and air, walk-in closets and private balconies and patios. The property underwent nearly $2 million in improvements within the last five years.

Winston Black and Frank Farrell of Berkadia represented both parties in the transaction. Continental Partners arranged financing for both deals from Freddie Mac, through Andrew Kwok of Capital One.

