Trion Properties Acquires 288-Unit Multifamily Community in Suburban Denver for $38M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Colorado, Multifamily, Western

NORTHGLENN, COLO. — Trion Properties has acquired The View at North Peak in the Denver suburb of Northglenn for $38 million. The 288-unit apartment community marks Trion’s first acquisition in the Denver market. Built in 1970, the property features one- and two-bedroom units with two swimming pools. Trion plans to rebrand the community as View Apartments and make interior and exterior improvements. Craig Stack and Bill Morkes of Colliers International represented both the buyer and the seller, a New York-based investment real estate company. Continental Partners arranged acquisition financing through Fannie Mae.