REBusinessOnline

Trion Properties Acquires 288-Unit Multifamily Community in Suburban Denver for $38M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Colorado, Multifamily, Western

NORTHGLENN, COLO. — Trion Properties has acquired The View at North Peak in the Denver suburb of Northglenn for $38 million. The 288-unit apartment community marks Trion’s first acquisition in the Denver market. Built in 1970, the property features one- and two-bedroom units with two swimming pools. Trion plans to rebrand the community as View Apartments and make interior and exterior improvements. Craig Stack and Bill Morkes of Colliers International represented both the buyer and the seller, a New York-based investment real estate company. Continental Partners arranged acquisition financing through Fannie Mae.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Sep
3
Webinar: Las Vegas Retail Outlook — How is the Las Vegas Retail Sector responding to COVID-19?
Oct
19
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  