LANCASTER, TEXAS — Trion Properties, a private equity real estate firm with offices in Miami and Los Angeles, has acquired Riverbend Apartments, a 471-unit multifamily complex located in the southern Dallas suburb of Lancaster. Riverbend Apartments features 181 one-bedroom units and 290 two-bedroom units and amenities such as three pools and multiple play areas for children. The seller and sales price were not disclosed. The new ownership plans to implement a value-add program.