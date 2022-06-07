REBusinessOnline

Trion Properties Acquires Art 88 Apartments in Miami for $87.3M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Multifamily, Southeast

Built in 1971 within one mile of Miami International Airport, Art 88 comprises 294 one- and two-bedroom apartments averaging 787 square feet.

MIAMI — Trion Properties, a private equity investment firm with offices in West Hollywood and Miami, has purchased Art 88 Apartments in Miami for $87.3 million. The seller was not disclosed, but South Florida Business Journal reports that Grand Peak Properties was the previous owner. Built in 1971 within one mile of Miami International Airport, Art 88 comprises 294 one- and two-bedroom apartments averaging 787 square feet. The community is configured in eight two- to five-story elevator buildings and features two pools, a fitness center, laundry facilities and a dog park. Maurice Habif, Simon Banke and Ted Turner of JLL brokered the transaction, and Jesse Wright with JLL arranged acquisition financing. Art 88 was 97 percent occupied at the time of sale, and the new ownership plans to make capital improvements to the property in the near future.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Retail 2022
Jun
20
InterFace Southern California Desert Commercial Real Estate Conference
Aug
17
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2022
Aug
25
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  