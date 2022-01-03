REBusinessOnline

Trion Properties Acquires Latitude at West Ashley Apartments in Charleston for $51.8M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, South Carolina, Southeast

Community amenities at Latitude at West Ashley include a pool deck with BBQ grills and cabanas, a fitness center and onsite laundry facilities.

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Los Angeles-based Trion Properties has acquired Latitude at West Ashley, a 312-unit multifamily community in Charleston, for $51.8 million. The seller was not disclosed.

Constructed in two phases in 1968 and 1973, Latitude at West Ashley offers one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans averaging 954 square feet with approximately half of the units set up as townhomes. The apartment community includes 22 two-story wood-framed buildings. Community amenities include a pool deck with BBQ grills and cabanas, a fitness center and onsite laundry facilities.

Located at 1735 Ashley Hall Road, Latitude at West Ashley is situated by the Ashley and Stono rivers. The property is also situated seven miles west of downtown Charleston, 2.8 miles from Citadel Mall, the area’s only indoor mall, and near Interstate 526.

