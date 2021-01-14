Trion Properties Acquires Two Adjacent Multifamily Assets Near Portland Totaling 95 Units

Casa De Robles and its neighboring apartment community, Cypress Gardens, will now operate as Fox Meadows, a 95-unit multifamily property in Tualatin, Ore.

TUALATIN, ORE. — Trion Properties has purchased two adjacent apartment communities in Tualatin, a southwest suburb of Portland. Terms of the transaction were not released.

Trion will operate the two properties, formerly known as Casa De Robles and Cypress Gardens, as one community – Fox Meadows, located at 19605 SW Boones Ferry Road.

Built in 1968, the property features 95 townhome-style units in a variety of floor plans, ranging from 562 square feet to 1,033 square feet, with patios and decks available on some units. Recent interior upgrades include grey vinyl plank flooring, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, undermount sinks, new custom cabinetry, Bluetooth locks and upgraded bathroom vanities. Common amenities include a swimming pool, laundry facilities and ample parking and storage.