Trion Properties Buys Multifamily Property in Aurora, Colorado for $41.1M

AURORA, COLO. — Trion Properties has purchased Trailpoint on Highline, an apartment community located at 10756 E. Virginia Ave. in Aurora, for $41.1 million, or $209,000 per unit. The name of the seller was not released.

Built in 1984, Trailpoint on Highline features 198 one- and two-bedroom apartments ranging from 630 to 830 square feet. The units feature wood-style plank flooring, washer and dryer hookups, wood-burning fireplaces, walk-in closets, private balconies and central heating and air conditioning.

Onsite amenities include two heated swimming pools with sundecks, 24-hour laundry facilities and property management.