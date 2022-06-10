Trion Properties Buys Terra Village Apartments in Edgewater, Colorado for $110M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Colorado, Multifamily, Western

EDGEWATER, COLO. — California-based Trion Properties has acquired Terra Village Apartments in the Denver suburb of Edgewater for $110 million, or $273,631 per unit. The seller was not disclosed.

Located at 6201 26th Ave., Terra Village features 402 apartments. Trion Properties plans to upgrade the property and units with new kitchen cabinets, stainless steel appliances, tile backsplashes, updated bathrooms and washers/dryers in each unit.

Elliott Polanchyck, Will McCauley, Phil Dankner, Kevin Higgins and Marc Lippitt of Unique Properties/TCN Worldwide and the Unique Apartment Group handled the transaction.