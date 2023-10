TIGARD, ORE. — Trion Properties has completed the disposition of York Apartments, a multifamily building in Tigard. An undisclosed buyer acquired the asset for $10.8 million, or $209,000 per unit.

Located at 7582 SW Hunziker St., York Apartments features 52 units in a mix of three studio units, 48 two-bedroom/one-bath units and one four-bedroom/two-bathroom unit.

Rob Marton of HFO Investment Real Estate represented the seller, while Greg Frick of HFO represented the buyer in the deal.