Trion Properties Divests of Edison Apartments in Gresham, Oregon for $19.5M

Located at Gresham, Ore., Edison Apartments features 64 apartments, onsite parking, a communal picnic area and children’s playground.

GRESHAM, ORE. — Trion Properties has completed the disposition of Edison Apartments, a multifamily community located at 1833 6th St. in Gresham, the largest suburb of Portland. An undisclosed buyer acquired the property for $19.5 million.

Completed in 2020, Edison Apartments features 64 units with in-unit washers/dryers, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, air conditioning, modern wooden blinds, large windows and storage units. Community amenities include onsite parking, a communal picnic area, children’s playground, landscaped grounds and video surveillance.

Jordan Carter, Tyler Linn and Clay Newton of Kidder Mathews represented the seller in the property.