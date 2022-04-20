Trion Properties Divests of Edison Apartments in Gresham, Oregon for $19.5M
GRESHAM, ORE. — Trion Properties has completed the disposition of Edison Apartments, a multifamily community located at 1833 6th St. in Gresham, the largest suburb of Portland. An undisclosed buyer acquired the property for $19.5 million.
Completed in 2020, Edison Apartments features 64 units with in-unit washers/dryers, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, air conditioning, modern wooden blinds, large windows and storage units. Community amenities include onsite parking, a communal picnic area, children’s playground, landscaped grounds and video surveillance.
Jordan Carter, Tyler Linn and Clay Newton of Kidder Mathews represented the seller in the property.
