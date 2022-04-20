REBusinessOnline

Trion Properties Divests of Edison Apartments in Gresham, Oregon for $19.5M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Oregon, Western

Edison-Apts-Gresham-OR

Located at Gresham, Ore., Edison Apartments features 64 apartments, onsite parking, a communal picnic area and children’s playground.

GRESHAM, ORE. — Trion Properties has completed the disposition of Edison Apartments, a multifamily community located at 1833 6th St. in Gresham, the largest suburb of Portland. An undisclosed buyer acquired the property for $19.5 million.

Completed in 2020, Edison Apartments features 64 units with in-unit washers/dryers, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, air conditioning, modern wooden blinds, large windows and storage units. Community amenities include onsite parking, a communal picnic area, children’s playground, landscaped grounds and video surveillance.

Jordan Carter, Tyler Linn and Clay Newton of Kidder Mathews represented the seller in the property.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Apr
28
Webinar: Creating an Inclusive Housing Experience for Students with Technology
May
4
InterFace Student Housing 2022
Jun
2
InterFace Active Adult 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Retail 2022
Jun
20
InterFace Southern California Desert Commercial Real Estate Conference


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  