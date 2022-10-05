REBusinessOnline

Trion Properties Sells Hallwood Apartments in Beaverton, Oregon for $21.5M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Oregon, Western

Hallwood-Apts-Beaverton-OR

Located in Beaverton, Ore., The Hallwood Apartments features 76 units, a swimming pool, covered parking and an on-site leasing office.

BEAVERTON, ORE. — Trion Properties has completed the disposition of The Hallwood Apartments, an apartment property in Beaverton, to a private buyer for $21.5 million.

Liz Tilbury of Tilbury Ferguson Investment Real Estate represented Trion and the buyer in the deal.

Located at 7535 SW Hall Blvd., The Hallwood Apartments features 76 units in a mix of one- and two-bedroom layouts. The property offers washers, dryers, a swimming pool, ample covered parking and an on-site leasing office. Trion implemented a series of property-wide renovations to the asset, which was constructed in 1986.

