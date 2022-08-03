REBusinessOnline

Trion Purchases Two Apartment Communities in Savannah for $57.7M

The 297-unit portfolio includes Osprey on the Bluffs and Heron on the Bluffs, which are situated one mile apart in Savannah's Southside submarket.

SAVANNAH, GA. — Trion Properties, a multifamily investor based in West Hollywood, Calif., has purchased two apartment communities in Savannah’s Southside submarket for $57.7 million. The 297-unit portfolio includes Osprey on the Bluffs and Heron on the Bluffs, which are situated one mile apart. Taylor Bird, Nelson Abels, Laura Aylor and Harrison Cheeley of Cushman & Wakefield brokered the transaction. Acquisition financing included debt arranged by Continental Partners through Capital One and preferred equity provided by Walker & Dunlop. The assets were 97 percent occupied at the time of sale and were both constructed in 1986. The previous ownership invested nearly $4.8 million in renovations across both properties, according to Trion. The company plans to invest in landscaping, parking lot renovations, pool deck redesigning, signage upgrades, new barbecue areas and a dog park.

