TripActions Signs 88,490 SF Office Lease at Renaissance Tower in Downtown Dallas

DALLAS — Travel advisory firm TripActions has signed an 88,490-square-foot office lease at Renaissance Tower, a 56-story office tower located at 1201 Elm St. in downtown Dallas. Dennis Barnes, Clay Gilbert and Ben Davis of CBRE represented the landlord, a partnership between Moinian Group and SMA Equities, in the lease negotiations. Evan Hammer, David Harris and Jade Scott of Whitebox Real Estate, along with Bo McNally and David Bergeron of T3 Advisors, represented TripActions.