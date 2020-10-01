REBusinessOnline

Triple Five Group Reopens American Dream Mall in East Rutherford, New Jersey

Posted on by in New Jersey, Northeast, Retail

American-Dream

A number of entertainment attractions have reopened at American Dream with basic COVID-19 prevention protocols in place.

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Triple Five Group has reopened the American Dream shopping and entertainment destination in East Rutherford, located just outside New York City. American Dream is located in the Meadowlands Sports Complex by MetLife Stadium, home of the New York Jets and Giants and features some 3 million square feet of retail and entertainment space. According to local media reports, marquee attractions include such as the Nickelodeon Universe theme park, DreamWorks water park, Angry Birds mini-golf and an NHL-sized ice skating rink are now open under limited capacities. Masks are mandatory, and social distancing guidelines will be enforced. A limited number of shopping and dining options will also be available under similar restrictions. Other attractions at American Dream, a project that went through various ownership groups and redevelopment obstacles, include a Sea Life Aquarium, Lego Discovery Center and an indoor ski and snow park.

