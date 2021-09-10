Triss Sells 25,148 SF Retail Strip Center in Long Beach, California
LONG BEACH, CALIF. — Triss LLC has completed the disposition of a retail strip center located on the corner of East Pacific Coast Highway and Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue in Long Beach. A family trust acquired the asset for $4.4 million, or $175 per square foot.
7-Eleven anchors the 25,148-square-foot property. Tina LaMonica and Cheryl Pester of NAI Capital Commercial’s Investment Services represented the seller in the deal.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.