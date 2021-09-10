REBusinessOnline

Triss Sells 25,148 SF Retail Strip Center in Long Beach, California

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Retail, Western

7-Eleven-Long-Beach-CA

7-Eleven occupies the 25,148-square-foot retail property in Long Beach.

LONG BEACH, CALIF. — Triss LLC has completed the disposition of a retail strip center located on the corner of East Pacific Coast Highway and Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue in Long Beach. A family trust acquired the asset for $4.4 million, or $175 per square foot.

7-Eleven anchors the 25,148-square-foot property. Tina LaMonica and Cheryl Pester of NAI Capital Commercial’s Investment Services represented the seller in the deal.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2021
Sep
13
Interface Phoenix Multifamily 2021
Sep
14
InterFace Phoenix Industrial 2021
Sep
29
InterFace Net Lease 2021
Oct
12
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2021
Oct
14
InterFace Las Vegas Retail 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Midwest Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews