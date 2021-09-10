Triss Sells 25,148 SF Retail Strip Center in Long Beach, California

7-Eleven occupies the 25,148-square-foot retail property in Long Beach.

LONG BEACH, CALIF. — Triss LLC has completed the disposition of a retail strip center located on the corner of East Pacific Coast Highway and Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue in Long Beach. A family trust acquired the asset for $4.4 million, or $175 per square foot.

7-Eleven anchors the 25,148-square-foot property. Tina LaMonica and Cheryl Pester of NAI Capital Commercial’s Investment Services represented the seller in the deal.