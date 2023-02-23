TriStar Glass Signs 184,283 SF Industrial Lease in Grand Prairie, Texas

GRAND PRAIRIE, TEXAS — TriStar Glass has signed a 184,283-square-foot industrial lease in the central metroplex city of Grand Prairie. The Oklahoma-based glass fabricator will occupy the entirety of the facility at 3405 Roy Orr Blvd., which previously served as a Coca-Cola bottling plant. David Eseke and Clay Balch of Cushman & Wakefield represented the tenant, which expects to be operational by the end of the summer, in the lease negotiations. An affiliate of Connecticut-based investment firm CoreOne Industrial owns the property.