TriStar Sells 2 MSF Industrial Campus in Edwardsville, Illinois

TriStar developed the property as a build-to-suit for World Wide Technology in 2019. The campus includes two equally sized buildings.

EDWARDSVILLE, ILL. — A joint venture led by developer TriStar Properties has sold a 2 million-square-foot industrial campus occupied by World Wide Technology (WWT) in Edwardsville near St. Louis. The sales price was undisclosed. TriStar developed the property as a build-to-suit for WWT in 2019. The campus includes two equally sized buildings with clear heights of 36 feet. One building is devoted to production and assembly of technology equipment while the other is utilized for storage and distribution of products. The facility is located within TriStar’s Gateway Commerce Center, a 2,300-acre logistics park. An undisclosed institutional buyer purchased the asset.