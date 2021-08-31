TriState Capital Bank Signs 22,000 SF Office Lease in Downtown Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Regional lender TriState Capital Bank Inc. (NASDAQ: TSC) has signed a 22,000-square-foot lease to occupy the entire 16th floor at 11 Stanwix Street, an office building in downtown Pittsburgh. Jason Stewart and Jeff Adams of JLL represented the landlord, a partnership between M&J Wilkow and DRA Advisors, in the lease negotiations. Brendan McManus and Michael Connor of Hanna Langholz Wilson Ellis represented the tenant. The deal increases TriState’s total footprint in downtown Pittsburgh to roughly 68,000 square feet.