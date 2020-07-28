Triten, Catlyn Capital to Develop 216,500 SF Office, Retail Project in Dallas’ Prestonwood Area

Work/Shop will be a new development in Dallas' Prestonwood neighborhood that will consist of 181,500 square feet of office space and 81,500 square feet of retail and restaurant space.

DALLAS — A partnership between Texas-based Triten Real Estate Partners and Catlyn Capital will develop Work/Shop, a 216,500-square-foot office and retail project in the Prestonwood neighborhood of Dallas. The project will consist of two office buildings totaling 135,000 square feet and 81,500 square feet of ground-level retail space fronting Belt Line Road. The office and retail components will be connected by outdoor plaza and green space totaling 30,000 square feet. O’Brien Architects is the project architect, and Venture Commercial Real Estate and Holt Lunsford Commercial will handle leasing for the retail and office portions of the project, respectively. Funding is in place, and the development team is in the process of securing various permits.