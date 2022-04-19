Triten Real Estate Begins Redevelopment of 300,000 SF Market Square Mall in Plano

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Retail, Texas

Pictured is a rendering of Assembly Park, the mixed-use development that Triten Real Estate Partners is bringing to the site of the former Market Square Mall in Plano.

PLANO, TEXAS — Texas-based development and investment firm Triten Real Estate Partners has begun the redevelopment of Market Square Mall, a 300,000-square-foot shopping and dining destination located north of Dallas in Plano. The firm originally acquired the 26-acre property, which was built in the mid-1980s, in January 2021. Plans for the redevelopment, which will be branded Assembly Park, currently call for 180,000 square feet of office space, 16,500 square feet of retail and restaurant space and 305 residential units, all of which will surround a central park. Agent Architecture and Michael Hsu Office of Architecture are handling design of the project, with GFF serving as the architect of record and lead designer of the multifamily component. Newmark is leasing the office space. Completion is slated for late 2023.