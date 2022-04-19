REBusinessOnline

Triten Real Estate Begins Redevelopment of 300,000 SF Market Square Mall in Plano

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Retail, Texas

Assembly-Park-Plano

Pictured is a rendering of Assembly Park, the mixed-use development that Triten Real Estate Partners is bringing to the site of the former Market Square Mall in Plano.

PLANO, TEXAS — Texas-based development and investment firm Triten Real Estate Partners has begun the redevelopment of Market Square Mall, a 300,000-square-foot shopping and dining destination located north of Dallas in Plano. The firm originally acquired the 26-acre property, which was built in the mid-1980s, in January 2021. Plans for the redevelopment, which will be branded Assembly Park, currently call for 180,000 square feet of office space, 16,500 square feet of retail and restaurant space and 305 residential units, all of which will surround a central park. Agent Architecture and Michael Hsu Office of Architecture are handling design of the project, with GFF serving as the architect of record and lead designer of the multifamily component. Newmark is leasing the office space. Completion is slated for late 2023.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Apr
28
Webinar: Creating an Inclusive Housing Experience for Students with Technology
May
4
InterFace Student Housing 2022
Jun
2
InterFace Active Adult 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Retail 2022
Jun
20
InterFace Southern California Desert Commercial Real Estate Conference


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  