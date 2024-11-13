Triten Real Estate Breaks Ground on 171,000 SF Industrial Project in North Houston

HOUSTON — Locally based developer Triten Real Estate Partners has broken ground on a 171,000-square-foot industrial project in North Houston. The property, which can support a single or multiple users, will function as a distribution center and will feature two drive-in ramps, 41 dock-high doors, speculative office space and ample trailer parking. Method Architecture is designing the project, and Angler Construction is serving as the general contractor. CBRE is the leasing agent. Completion is slated for summer 2025.