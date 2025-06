HOUSTON — Locally based developer Triten Real Estate Partners has broken ground on a 392,650-square-foot industrial project in North Houston. The site spans 25 acres at the corner of FM 1960 and Kenswick Drive, and the development will consist of two front-load distribution buildings. Method Architecture is designing the project, and Harvey Builders is serving as the general contractor. CBRE is the leasing agent. Completion is scheduled for February 2026.