Triten Real Estate Buys 100-Acre Outdoor Storage Portfolio in Northeast Houston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Texas

Pictured is an aerial view of Triten's newly acquire outdoor storage facility, which is located near the intersection of Wallisville Road and Oates Road in northeast Houston.

HOUSTON — Triten Real Estate Partners, a development and investment firm with offices in Houston and Dallas, has purchased a portfolio of outdoor storage facilities totaling 100 acres in northeast Houston. The sites are located near Interstates 610 and 10, as well as Union Pacific railyards, and can also support truck parking and drayage users. Andrew Jewett of CBRE represented Triten Real Estate in the transaction. Blake Gibson of Colliers represented the undisclosed seller.