Triten Real Estate Buys 100-Acre Outdoor Storage Portfolio in Northeast Houston
HOUSTON — Triten Real Estate Partners, a development and investment firm with offices in Houston and Dallas, has purchased a portfolio of outdoor storage facilities totaling 100 acres in northeast Houston. The sites are located near Interstates 610 and 10, as well as Union Pacific railyards, and can also support truck parking and drayage users. Andrew Jewett of CBRE represented Triten Real Estate in the transaction. Blake Gibson of Colliers represented the undisclosed seller.
