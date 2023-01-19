REBusinessOnline

Triten Real Estate Buys Three Industrial Outdoor Storage Sites Totaling 53.3 Acres in Houston

HOUSTON — Locally based investment and development firm Triten Real Estate Partners has purchased three industrial outdoor storage sites totaling 53.3 acres in Houston. The sites at 3004 Aldine Bender Road and 3434 Greens Road are both located on the city’s north side and total 35.3 acres and 6.8 acres, respectively. The third property, which is located at 15005 Crosby Freeway in northeast Houston, spans 11.2 acres. Triten acquired the properties, all of which house existing structures and have the capacity to support truck parking operations, in three separate, off-market transactions. The sellers and sales prices were not disclosed.

