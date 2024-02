BAYTOWN, TEXAS — Locally based developer Triten Real Estate Partners has completed Thompson Road Distribution Center, a 130,755-square-foot industrial project located near Port Houston in Baytown. The site spans eight acres, and the building features 32-foot clear heights, 18 dock-high doors, two drive-in ramps, 80 trailer drops and 62 car parking spaces. Method Architecture designed the project, and Angler Construction served as the general contractor. Boyd Commercial is the leasing agent.