Triten Real Estate Completes 171,000 SF Distribution Center in Humble, Texas

HUMBLE, TEXAS — Locally based developer Triten Real Estate Partners has completed a 171,000-square-foot distribution center in Humble, a northern suburb of Houston. Known as McKay at Will Clayton Logistics Center and built on a speculative basis, the property features multiple drive-up ramps with oversized doors, fenced truck courts, 41 dock-high doors and 4,360 square feet of office space. Project partners included Method Architecture, Angler Construction and Grey Wolf Engineers. CBRE is the leasing agent. Construction began last October.