According to Triten, a defining feature of McKay at Will Clayton LogisticscCenter, a ew distribution centerr in Humble, is the ratio of 2.51 dock doors per 10,000 square feet of space, which the developer says is well above the current market standard.
Triten Real Estate Completes 171,000 SF Distribution Center in Humble, Texas

by Taylor Williams

HUMBLE, TEXAS — Locally based developer Triten Real Estate Partners has completed a 171,000-square-foot distribution center in Humble, a northern suburb of Houston. Known as McKay at Will Clayton Logistics Center and built on a speculative basis, the property features multiple drive-up ramps with oversized doors, fenced truck courts, 41 dock-high doors and 4,360 square feet of office space. Project partners included Method Architecture, Angler Construction and Grey Wolf Engineers. CBRE is the leasing agent. Construction began last October.

